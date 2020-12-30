Emma RobertsLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Office is coming to Peacock! Find out what all your favorite cast members have been doing since they said goodbye to Scranton 7 years ago.

By Vannessa Jackson Dec 30, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVSteve CarellThe OfficeRainn WilsonJohn KrasinskiJenna FischerMindy KalingEd HelmsCelebritiesNostalgiaPeacock
Watch: Will We Ever Get More of "The Office"?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're headed back to Scranton!

Its been more than seven years since we officially said goodbye to our favorite paper company employees. The Office gave it's final farewell after nine seasons in 2013 and the cast has gone on to do some incredible things across the entertainment industry since then.

Mindy Kaling gifted us with The Mindy Project, Late Night and most recently Never Have I Ever. John Krasinki starred in A Quiet Place with his real life wife Emily Blunt, and Steve Carrell is a bonafide movie star. In fact, all of the actors have kept us entertained with their new endeavors both on and off the screen.

In honor of The Office coming to NBCU's streaming service Peacock this Friday, Jan. 1, we're doing a deep dive to see what all your favorite Dunder Mifflin staffers have been up to since the iconic series ended. You'll be quite impressed to see what Toby, Phyllis and more have been up to and what TV and film projects the actors have appeared in.

photos
Funniest Andy Bernard Moments From The Office

Scroll through the gallery to see what all of your favorite cast members are doing since leaving Scranton.

And don't forget to check out The Office when every episode of the series premieres exclusively on Peacock Jan. 1, including superfan episodes with bonus, never-before-seen footage and more!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

2

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

3

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
Zach Woods (Gabe)

What's he up to? Woods appeared opposite Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post and has been popping up everywhere from Ghostbusters to Playing House, in addition to starring HBO's hit comedy Silicon Valley, which wrapped up its celebrated six season run in December 2019.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Paul Lieberstein (Toby)

What's he up to? Don't tell Michael, but did you know Toby was actually The Office's showrunner for several seasons?! Lieberstein was then brought in as showrunner for Fox's Ghosted and also served as an executive producer on HBO's The Newsroom. He also wrote and directed the comedy movie Song of Back and Neck.

He recently starred in a buzzworthy Super Bowl commercial for Fox, playing a Toby-esque character who tries to prevent people from taking the day off work for a new holiday, "Super Monday." Typical Toby.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Oscar Nunez (Oscar)

What's he up to? Nunez has appeared on Baywatch, Shameless, People of Earth and The 5th Quarter and recently starred on Netflix's comedy series Mr. Iglesias.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Brian Baumgartner (Kevin)

What's he up to? Aside from making Kevin's famous chili? (Seriously, it landed him a sponsorship deal with Bush's Beans!) The actor has kept busy with roles on Hand of God, Good BehaviorLife in Pieces, and The Goldbergs.

In 2014, Baumgartner married Celeste Ackelson, and the couple welcomed their first daughter Brylee in 2015. Baumgartner was previously married to Julia Fisher, with whom he has one child. 

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; ABC/Eric McCandless
Kate Flannery (Meredith)

What's she up to? Flannery has appeared on shows such as All Night and Aussie Girl and has also voiced characters on Steven Universe and OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes. You can often see her performing in her musical comedy duo The Lampshades (which we highly recommend if you ever get a chance).

In the fall of 2019, she competed on Dancing With the Stars, ultimately coming in seventh place with partner Pasha Pashkov.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Charles Sykes/Bravo
Angela Kinsey (Angela)

What's she up to? Kinsey appeared in the canceled Netflix series Haters Back Off and in 2018, had a recurring role on Fresh Off the Boat. She recently appeared in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, which was created by Mindy Kaling, and hosted of Be Our Chef, her 2020 cooking competition show for Disney+.

In October 2019, Kinsey and co-star Jenna Fischer teamed up to to host their own podcast about the show, Office Ladies. Each week, the two rewatch an episode and share memories, as well as welcome special guests.

Kinsey married Joshua Snyder in 2016, telling Martha Stewart Weddings, "Our wedding was more than just two people coming together, it was a family coming together. Josh and his sons and my daughter and I. We were so proud of our children. They each wrote something to say during the ceremony."

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Leslie David Baker (Stanley)

What's he up to? Leslie David Baker has been acting consistently since The Office wrapped, most recently popping up on Raven's Home and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He was in 2018's The Happytime Murders. He also portrays Rufus on Disney Junior's Puppy Dog Pals.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
B.J. Novak (Ryan)

What's he up to? He appeared on 2016's The FounderThe Mindy Project and The Newsroom, and also played himself on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Shortly after The Office ended, Novak released his book of short stories, One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories, which spent weeks on the New York Times Bestsellers List. Later the same year, he released a children's book, The Book With No Pictures. In 2015, it was reported that Novak and Mindy Kaling, his former girlfriend and best friend, were teaming up to write a book together.

Novak was working on a secret Blumhouse horror film called Vengeance when production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Ellie Kemper (Erin)

What's she up to? Oh nothing, just starring in her very own critically acclaimed Netflix show called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which ended its celebrated run in January 2019. In addition to starring in blockbuster films like Bridesmaids, she also does some cartoon voices on shows like Sofia the First and movies such as The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel. She also penned the book My Squirrel Days.

In late 2019, Kemper gave birth to her second child, a son named Matthew who joins big brother James, with husband Michael Koman.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
Craig Robinson (Darryl)

What's he up to? After saying goodbye to Darryl, Robinson went on to star in several movies, including This Is the End and Sausage Party, and took on roles on Fox's canceled Ghosted (starring opposite Adam Scott) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Most recently, Robinson co-starred in the critically acclaimed drama Dolemite Is My Name and voiced a character in Dolittle. And he's set to join the cast of FX's comedy What We Do In the Shadows when it returns for its second season.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton)

What's he up to? More than you might realize. He's been working steadily as an actor since The Office ended, and he currently had a couple movies in which he played "Quarrelsome Saloon Guy Town 2" and "Cowboy Guy." Bratton is also a musician, recently releasing an album titled While the Young Punks Dance, and tours the world with his music and comedy show. 

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Getty Images
Ed Helms (Andy)

What's he up to? Helms appeared in the successful Hangover movies and the 2013 remake of Vacation, and does TV work as well, including his upcoming NBC show True Story, which he will host along with Randall Park, that highlights ordinary people with extraordinary stories. He co-starred opposite Taraji P. Henson in the 2020 Netflix comedy Coffee & Kareem.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank; Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling (Kelly)

What's she up to? Oh, just becoming one of the most in-demand creators in Hollywood! Her beloved show The Mindy Project aired from 2012 to 2017. She also created and co-starred in Champions on NBC, and the movie Ocean's Eight, and co-created a Four Weddings and Funeral series for Hulu, which premiered in 2019. Most recently, she appeared on The Morning Show and co-created and produced Netflix's young adult series, Never Have I Ever.

In 2017, Kaling welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kathleen, choosing not to reveal the identity of the father. Kaling announced in October 2020 that she had secretly welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Spencer.

After dating during their time working on the show, Kaling is still BFFs with BJ Novak, with the pair recently attending the 2020 Oscars together. He's also Kathleen's godfather.

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
Phyllis Smith (Phyllis)

What's she up to? After voicing the character of Sadness to perfection in the 2015 animated hit Inside Out (with co-star Mindy Kaling voicing Disgust), Smith went on to star in Netflix's mysterious The OA.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
Rainn Wilson (Dwight)

What's he up to? After NBC passed on a possible Dwight-centric spinoff, Wilson went on to star on Fox's short-lived Backstrom and has made appearances on Star Trek: Discovery and Mom. He also provides the voice for Lex Luthor for animated direct-to-DVD DC Comics movies. His new series for Amazon Prime, Utopia, premieres later this year.

And February 2020, it was announced that Wilson will star in Amazon Prime's The Power, a thriller about teenage girls all over the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; Charles Sykes/Bravo
Jenna Fischer (Pam)

What's she up to? Fischer starred opposite Oliver Hudson in the ABC sitcom called Splitting Up Together, which was canceled in 2019.

Fischer published her first book in 2017, with Steve Carell writing the introduction to The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide. Last year, Fischer teamed up with former co-star Angela Kinsey for the popular podcast Office Ladies, dedicated to the iconic series.

She's been married to screenwriter Lee Kirk since July 2010 and they have two children together, a son named Weston, 8, and a daughter named Harper, 5.

Chris Haston/NBCU PhotoBank; AFP via Getty Images
John Krasinski (Jim)

What's he up to? A Quiet Place, which the man behind the beloved Jim Halpert, starred in and directed (alongside his wife Emily Blunt) was a huge surprise hit in 2018, with the highly anticipated sequel's release being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

On the TV side of things, Krasinski plays the titular (and legendary) Jack Ryan in the hit Amazon Prime series, which he also serves as a producer on and was renewed for a third season. Through his production company, Krasinski served as an executive producer on Lip Sync Battle and 2016's critically acclaimed film Manchester By the Sea.

After they got married at George Clooney's Lake Como, Italy estate in 2008, Krasinski and Blunt welcomed two daughters: Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3. They are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, counting the Clooneys, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and more among their close friends.

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images
Steve Carell (Michael)

What's he up to? After playing one of TV's most popular and beloved characters, Michael Scott, Carell has gone on to become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, both in movies and TV.

Carell made his big return to TV in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, starring opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, with his work earning him an Emmy nomination. He also starred in Netflix's Space Force, which he also served as an executive producer on.

When it came to movies, Carell has favored dramas, starring in films such as Beautiful Boy, The Big Short, Battles of the Sexes, Welcome to Marwen and Vice. In 2014, he was nominated for an Oscar for his dark turn in Foxcatcher

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

2

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

3

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

4

Billie Eilish Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Mullet Haircut

5

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

Latest News

Rupert Grint Teases Possible Return to Harry Potter Franchise

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

Gleb Savchenko's Ex Elena Samodanova Seeks Support & Joint Custody

Billie Eilish Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Mullet Haircut

15 Nostalgic Board Games We Can't Stop Playing

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Exclusive

10 Things You Didn't Know About Elizabeth Berkley Lauren