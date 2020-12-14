Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in Trailer for Texas Ranger Reboot

Jared Padalecki has truly left the world of Supernatural behind.
The CW just released the first trailer for Walker, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Padalecki as the man himself, Walker, Texas Ranger, and it's clear that Walker really misses his dead wife (played by Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki).
"He recently lost his wife," says Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) after Walker introduces himself.
"It wasn't your fault," says Geri (Odette Annable), but Walker's not so sure. "Wasn't it though?"
"You're the ranger with the dead wife?" asks a guy. "Guess you couldn't protect her, huh?"
"She's gone!" says Liam Walker, Walker's brother (Keegan Allen). "You are chasing ghosts."
"Some things don't add up!" Walker yells.
"I can't think about anything else but her," Walker explains.
And that's it. This show is about a Texas Ranger who misses his dead wife and believes he was responsible and some things don't add up!
Watch the trailer below!
Walker, Texas Ranger originally aired on CBS from 1993 to 2001 and starred Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker.
Padalecki's Walker is a widower returning from being undercover for two years who has to reconnect with his two children and bond with his new partner Micki, one of the first women in the Texas Rangers, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances of his wife's death.
"It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart," Padalecki tweeted along with the trailer.
The series premieres Jan. 21 on The CW.