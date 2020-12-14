A Summer House Couple Gets Married in Shocking Season 5 Trailer

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

They do?

In this trailer for season five of Summer House, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 4 on Bravo, fans are promised a summer unlike any other. As the new season, which features returning housemates Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Danielle Olivera and new housemate Ciara Miller, was filmed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the friend group quarantined together in the Hamptons.

This meant the often-dramatic gang found themselves together 24/7 and, from what we've seen in the trailer, plenty of stuff went down. For starters, a surprise wedding between Kyle and Amanda is teased.

In one scene, Amanda shares with Kyle, "I'm just excited to start a life with you and, like, a family."

The duo's original wedding plan was postponed due to COVID-19, but they seem stronger than ever. Not only are they self-isolating together, but they're working together too.

Later on, Kyle is seen suggesting, "What if we just, like, eloped?"