Meghan Markle's Christmas Gift for Oprah Winfrey Gets Her Favorite Things Stamp of Approval

What does one gift Oprah Winfrey for Christmas?

When it comes to the one and only Winfrey, buying for the mogul sounds quite daunting. After all, she's a billionaire and the face of one of the most trusted holiday shopping guides to date. But, it seems Meghan Markle found something Winfrey not only is a fan of, but would also make the cut for her annual Favorite Things list. That item is Clevr's SuperLatte mix.

Late Sunday, Dec. 13, the humanitarian shared a video of herself making a Golden SuperLatte while minding Markle's instructions to put in one scoop of the mix before adding a third cup of hot water, frothing and then finishing with more water.

"It's delicious," Winfrey said of the wellness-focused product. The video also gave fans a look at how the drink mixes were presented to Winfrey: in a basket filled with greenery and fruits.