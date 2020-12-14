Watch the Trailer for Bridgerton, Your New Favorite Show

We're not here to tell you that your Christmas Day plans are set, but we are here to tell you that perhaps you should consider them set.

Bridgerton makes its debut on Netflix on Dec. 25, and you can now get a lengthy glimpse at the highly and rightly anticipated drama with a brand new trailer that teases a truly titillating romance to obsess over. If you've ever loved Pride and Prejudice, Gossip Girl, Emma, any Shonda Rhimes show, any of the more intimate scenes from Outlander or any orchestral version of an Ariana Grande or Taylor Swift song, this is the show for you.

The trailer introduced Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the oldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, which is currently run by her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) after her father's death. It's time for her to show herself off in the hopes of finding a worthy husband, but in the absence of any good options, she and the marriage-averse duke (Regé-Jean Page) pretend to be into each other to make everybody else happy. You might be able to guess where things go from there!