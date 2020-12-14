Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

RuPaul’s Drag Race Just Announced a Huge Twist For Season 13

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to premiere on New Year’s day, but the latest edition of the Emmy-winning series will look a little different.

Grab your engines and may the best lip-syncher win!

Last week, VH1 announced that season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will premiere on New Year's day, finally filling the dragless void in our hearts. As usual, the series will introduce a batch of shady and fabulous new queens all vying for that $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. And while it'll be business as usual for the Emmy-winning show's legendary host RuPaul and judges (hello, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews), things will be a little different for the new contestants.

In a new trailer that dropped on Monday, Dec. 14, VH1 shared a big season 13 twist that's never been done before. "This season my girls will make you flip!" Ru says in the video. "I hope you like surprises, I've got a big one." As scenes flash of the queens strutting down the runway and gagging in the work room, Ru shares the exciting news: "We're kicking off with six lip-syncs for your lives!" Yes, this year's hopefuls will have to hit the stage and make sure they know every word to their chosen song as early as day one. No Valentina-style mishaps here! 

So far, the queens certainly look like they're ready to take the competition to the next level. From a professional figure skater to a celebrity makeup artist and a queen with self-described "impressive sewing skills," this just might be the most talented batch to date. The full list include Denali, Gottmik, Tamisha Iman, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. The new year couldn't come any faster. 

Scroll down to get to know all 13 queens.

Press Handout
Tina Burner

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheTinaBurner
From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul's Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

VH1
Denali

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram: @denalifoxx, Twitter: @denalifox
All hail Chicago's ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali's unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice. 

VH1
Rosé

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @omgheyrose
At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you'll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie's Child alongside season 12's Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line. 

VH1
Gottmik

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram/Twitter: @gottmik
Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d'arte.

VH1
Elliott with 2 Ts

From: Las Vegas, NV
Instagram: @therealelliottqueen, Twitter: @theelliottqueen
A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

 

VH1
Kahmora Hall

From: Chicago, IL
Instagram/Twitter: @Kahmorahall
Chicago's premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

 

VH1
Kandy Muse

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheKandyMuse
This ‘bad and bougie' Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.    

VH1
Utica Queen

From: Minneapolis, MN
Instagram/Twitter: @QueenUtica
Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag. 

VH1
LaLa Ri

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram/Twitter: @MissLaLaRi
LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality. 

VH1
Joey Jay

From: Phoenix, AZ 
Instagram: @joeyjayisgay, Twitter: @joeyjayisgay
Don't underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

 

 

VH1
Tamisha Iman

From: Atlanta, GA
Instagram: @tamisha_iman, Twitter: @tamishaiman1
Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.  

VH1
Olivia Lux

From: New York, NY
Instagram/Twitter: @TheOliviaLux
Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

 

VH1
Symone

From: Los Angeles, CA
Instagram: @the_symone, Twitter: @the_symonee
The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul's Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.  

Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. 

 

