The 1975's Matty Healy Sends Sweet Message to Girlfriend FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

Karolyn Pho, a stylist who also previously dated Shia and spoke to The New York Times, has accused him of abuse, as well. FKA twigs' lawsuit details these allegations as part of his "prior history of abuse."

Shia responded to both women's accusations in a statement to the newspaper. "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he said in an email to the newspaper. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a separate email to the publication, the Disney Channel alum claimed "many of these allegations are not true." However, he said he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

He further shared he's a "sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy. "I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he wrote, "but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

E! News also reached out to Shia's team for comment but did not hear back.