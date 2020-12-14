Bachelor Nation's Emily Ferguson Is Engaged to William Karlsson

Watch : How Bachelor Nation Turned Stagecoach Into an Unofficial Reunion

Wedding bells are ringing for Emily Ferguson!

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to professional hockey player William Karlsson.

"I SAID YES! I get to marry the man of my dreams," she wrote. "This is a moment I've dreamed of since I was a little girl and it's more than I could have ever imagined because it's truly with my perfect person. I can't wait to grow old and laugh with you forever 12/11/2020."

William also shared their engagement portrait on his respective Instagram account along with the caption, "She said YES!!"

The pair began dating in November 2017 and have not skipped an Instagrammable moment in the years since as they've chronicled their romance on social media.

In June 2019, the couple made Las Vegas, Nevada their permanent home together when it was announced that William, a 27-year-old ice hockey pro, would be playing for the Vegas Golden Knights into the 2026-2027 season.