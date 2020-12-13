Maren Morris Claps Back at Fan Who Slammed Her Over CMAs Criticism Following Charley Pride's Death

Watch : Country Legend Charley Pride Dies at 86 of Covid-19 Complications

Maren Morris is still standing her ground.

It's only been one day since the "To Hell & Back" singer called out the CMA Awards after news broke that Charley Pride died. The legendary musician, who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12 due to complications from coronavirus.

Charley's death came a month after he appeared at the 2020 Country Music Awards in November. That night, the country icon was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and performed "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" alongside Jimmie Allen.

In light of these details, Maren took to Twitter and wondered if Charley's CMA Awards appearance did him more harm than good.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," the 30-year-old star shared on Dec. 12. "Rest in power, Charley."