College Basketball Star, Keyontae Johnson, in "Critical But Stable Condition" After Collapsing on Court

Keyontae Johnson, a basketball player for the University of Florida, remains hospitalized after he collapsed during the team's game against Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Florida Gators Men's Basketball Team released a statement on Twitter regarding the 21-year-old athlete's health on Sunday, Dec. 13. "Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial," the statement read.

The post also included a message from Scott Stricklin, the university's Athletic Director, who thanked everyone for looking after his player.

"We appreciate all the Medical personnel who have helped Keyontae," Scott shared. "Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation."

Along with Keyontae's parents, Mike White, the Head Coach, and Dave Werner, the Associate AD for Sports Health, remain at the hospital with the basketball star.