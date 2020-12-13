Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Son and True's Big Brother Prince

Watch : Kim Kardashian Congratulates Tristan Thompson on $19M Celtics Deal

Tristan Thompson paid tribute to his eldest child, son Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, on his 4th birthday.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the 29-year-old NBA star shared a few photos of him and his boy on Instagram. He also gave a shout-out to True Thompson, his 2-year-old daughter with Khloe Kardashian.

"Happy birthday Princey!!!" Tristan wrote. "I'm soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy."

Khloe, 36, liked the post and also commented with six heart emojis.

Her brother Rob Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble also liked the post. Corey commented, "Yung TT."

Prince's mother and Tristan's ex, Jordan Craig, also paid tribute to their son on Instagram. She shared photos of the two posing in front of a horse-drawn Christmas sleigh and wrote, "To the most BRILLIANT, Loving & Kind son a Mum could ever ask for..Here's to another year & many more to come! #theBIG4."