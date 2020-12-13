SNL's Melissa Villaseñor Debuts a Dolly Parton Impression That's Next Level

Melissa Villaseñor had to get creative to show off her Dolly Parton impersonation on the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, but it was well worth it!
The comedian joined Colin Jost on the Weekend Update segment of the show in order to sing some Christmas songs. However, instead of Melissa appearing as herself, she dressed up like the "Islands in the Stream" singer, in a skin-tight white outfit with a bright blonde wig. Even her chest appeared Dolly-like, but Melissa insisted they were her "regular, big ole' things."
When Colin questioned the costume, given how long Melissa has wanted to do her Dolly impression on the show, she insisted she was "just here to sing Christmas songs." However, when she went into "Holly Jolly Christmas," it was clear that Melissa wasn't exactly herself. It became even more apparent when she belted out a version of "Jingle Bells" that sounded suspiciously like Dolly's biggest hit "Jolene," even including some of the lyrics.
Eventually, the SNL star came clean.
"Yeah, news flash. I want to be Dolly. Who doesn't? She's a great singer. She writes her own songs. She donated a million dollars to the vaccine. Plus, there was a news story this week that said she saved a kid from getting hit by a car. Which made me mad, because I was speeding up to hit him," she said, before quickly adding, "I'm kidding."
Melissa finished off the Weekend Update with a rendition of what she called a Latin Christmas hymn...which was really just the country singer's 1980's hit "9 to 5."
Melissa's right in that there is a lot to celebrate about the singer this year.
In addition to donating money to the researchers that created the Moderna vaccine for the coronavirus, she saved her 9-year-old Christmas in the Square co-star Talia Hill from getting hit by a car when she wandered off on set.
Talia told Inside Edition of the rescue, "She's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,' because she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"
It seems pretty clear that to Melissa, Dolly's her Christmas angel too.
Watch the video above!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)