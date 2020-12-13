Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Watch Timothée Chalamet Rap with Pete Davidson and Serenade a Tiny Horse on SNL

Watch videos from Timothée Chalamet's Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 12, 2020. He raps with Pete Davidson and serenades a tiny horse in a music video!

By Corinne Heller Dec 13, 2020 5:27 PMTags
TVSaturday Night LivePete DavidsonTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Timothee Chalamet Confirms He's Single After Breakup Rumors

Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson are the rap duo you never knew you...never needed.

The two parodied hip-hop TikTok stars on Saturday Night Live during the Oscar nominee's SNL hosting debut during the show's "XXL Rap Roundtable" starring Ego Nwodim as the moderator, show newcomer Punkie Johnson as Queen Latifah and Questlove making a cameo as himself.

"I'm just very, very curious," Punkie asked Timothée and Pete. "Like what got ya'll into this? Who are your influences?"

"Um," Timothée began. "I Like Fall Out Boys."

"How about rappers?" Ego asked.

"Uh, I'm gonna say," Pete said. "The Car Rats?"

Timothée tried to explain his reference to the "rats driving and rapping in the commercial, to which Questlove asked, "You mean...the Kia hamsters?"

Nailed it.

"Okay, so no rappers then?" Ego asked. Timothée then responded, "I mean, I like TikTok."

The Call Me By Your Name actor and Pete later attempted to demonstrate their rapping skills on a track they titled, "Ye."

photos
Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

Watch the sketch below:

Trending Stories

1

Anderson Cooper Jokes His Son Wyatt Has "Much Better" Taste in Food

2

Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Was Her First Partner Who Wasn't "Abusive"

3

Maren Morris Wonders If Charley Pride's COVID-19 Death Linked to CMAs

Also during the episode, the host appeared in a prerecorded music video in which he...serenaded a tiny horse. You have to see it to believe it, and fully appreciate its artistic value:

Lyrics include: "There he is my tiny horse / And he's going away / Yeah, they're taking him away from me, yeah / There he is, my tiny horse / He's extra tiny today / But they're taking him away from me, yeah."

Saturday's episode also featured Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the musical guests.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Anderson Cooper Jokes His Son Wyatt Has "Much Better" Taste in Food

2

Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Was Her First Partner Who Wasn't "Abusive"

3

Maren Morris Wonders If Charley Pride's COVID-19 Death Linked to CMAs

4

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her Baby No. 3

5

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Make Big Change in Long-Distance Romance

Latest News

Cody Simpson Reveals He's Qualified for His First Olympic Trials

SNL's Melissa Villaseñor Debuts Dolly Parton Impression

Holiday Gifts for the Super Busy 2020

Watch Timothée Chalamet Rap with Pete Davidson on SNL

A Celebration of Every Awesome Thing Taylor Swift Did This Year

Exclusive

Here's Where the Real Joy Mangano Is 5 Years After Joy

This Weekend's Best Sales: Supergoop!, Macy's, Wayfair & More