Lisa Vanderpump Is "Devastated" After Sharing Her Dog Giggy Passed Away

Lisa Vanderpump shared the heartbreaking news that her Pomeranian Giggy has died.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to honor her beloved pup, who frequently appeared on the Bravo series and was always dressed to the nines as Ken Todd carried him around.

"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning,' the SUR restaurant owner began her caption. "He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too. Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible."

"He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful," she continued. "Giggy's legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you."