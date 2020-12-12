Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 With New Bump Pic

Watch : Deena Cortese - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Deena Cortese has revealed her second child's name as she reached the halfway point in her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who is expecting her second baby boy in May with husband Christopher Buckner, posted an updated baby bump photo on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 12. She included a similar pic taken from her pregnancy with their first child and announced the name of the family's upcoming arrival: Cameron Theo Buckner.

"20 weeks today," Deena wrote. "20 weeks on left with Cameron Theo Buckner...20 weeks on right with Christopher John Buckner."

She added, "CJ helped mommy with the weekly update sign today."

Cortese also wrote about how her current pregnancy has been "super different" from her first.

"I feel like I can already feel our little Cameron's personality," she said. "With CJ From the moment I was pregnant he made it known he was in there .. sick from the moment I found out until around week 15 .. after week 15 he didn't go unnoticed he was kicking me and letting me know .. hey I'm in here ! And as you all know CJ is a little riot with super energy and a little ham."