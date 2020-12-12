Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Dolly Parton, the Queen of Glitz and Glamour, Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Dolly Parton announced she's coming out with a beauty brand next year. She'll join Rihanna, Lady Gaga and many other stars who've dominated the beauty space.

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes

Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5.

The legendary singer has a lot to look forward to in 2021. Not only did she help fund leading research for a coronavirus vaccine, but the 74-year-old icon recently revealed she's launching her own beauty brand next spring.

According to WWD, who first reported the news on Friday, Dec. 11, Dolly announced her long-term licensing deal with Edge Beauty. Although specific details about the country star's brand has yet to be shared, the "Jolene" singer is definitely coming out with perfume, which will be based on one of her signature scents, when her line debuts.

"Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day," Dolly said in a statement, per the magazine. "Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."

Despite not knowing what other products will be part of the lineup, Edge Beauty's CEO, Steve Mormoris, told WWD Dolly's brand won't be limited to "traditional perfume."

"We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin," he shared. "So we're working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value."

He added, "Consumers will be able to try the fragrance through discovery-size vials at an accessible price prior to the purchase of a full size, because if someone doesn't want to leave their home but wants to try the fragrance, and there aren't testers in stores, then we have to adapt."

Billboard

Earlier this month, Dolly explained just how serious she is about her glam.

"I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say," she told RuPaul for Marie Claire. "I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. Like, when I'm in L.A.—I've told you about it—if it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you look now."

"I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something," she added, "... But I can come down, though. I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else."

Dolly isn't the only celebrity to enter the beauty space. Rihanna, Selena Gomez and many others have released highly successful brands in the last few years. Scroll through our gallery below to see if your fave star has their own line of beauty goodies.

Tabatha Fireman/Redferns via Getty Images
Dolly Parton

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna changed the game when she came out with her Fenty Beauty line in 2017. Not only did she release 40 foundation shades, which was sadly unheard of at the time, but she has since created innovative and exciting products. Plus, Fenty Skin is on its way.

Courtesy of WSJ Magazine
Jennifer Lopez

Fans can finally get that iconic J.Lo glow, now that the star has officially dropped her eponymous beauty line. From a luminous complexion booster to a power-packed face serum, the singer has all your essentials covered.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster delighted her fans when she recently released her own cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories. While the songstress is no stranger to the beauty world, she decided to create something for everyone. From glimmering lipsticks to long-lasting shadows, her makeup has become a holy grail.

Gabrielle Union

The actress has been killing it in the fashion game with her New York & Co. line, so it makes sense she'd enter the beauty industry with one amazing brand. She recently announced her Flawless by Gabrielle Union haircare line, which features products for "textured hair, protective styles and wigs."

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Nearly a decade after debuting her eponymous fashion label, the former Spice Girls member launched her namesake beauty brand. From shimmery (and crystal-infused) eyeshadows to high-quality serums, Victoria's line blends luxury with glamour.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target
Taraji P. Henson

In early 2020, the actress overjoyed fans with her eponymous haircare line, TPH by Taraji. Luckily, the brand's lavish yet inexpensive product range is available at Target. Best of all? The Empire star keeps blessing us with fun tutorials on her Instagram.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for KORA Organics
Miranda Kerr

The supermodel finally shared her beauty secrets with us normals when she launched Kora Organics. Skincare lovers are fans of the brand's Noni Glow Face Oil, Noni Glow Sleeping Mask and Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum. Plus, some products are made with crystals. Now that's magical!

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

It's safe to say Gwyneth's name is synonymous with Goop. After building her lifestyle and wellness empire, entering the beauty world was a natural next step. From power-packed face serums to unique body tools, the brand is chock-full of luxury products.

Terence Patrick/CBS
Alicia Keys

The singer entered the beauty space with a vision of how important self-care is. Keys Soulcare released with three key products: a gentle moisturizer, a crystal-infused roller and a relaxing candle.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Iman

The supermodel debuted her inclusive makeup line in 1994. Since then, Iman's namesake brand continues to be a force in the industry with its diverse collection of products that caters to Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Famous for her tear-dripping mascara on The Hills, it makes sense Lauren Conrad would step into the beauty space. For her initial launch, LC released a range of lipsticks, a gloss, a liquid liner and more. Best of all? Her line is vegan, cruelty-free and made with eco-friendly packaging.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In February, Selena announced Rare Beauty and it's finally launching Sept. 3. The brand's initial release features a 12-range lineup. From foundation, makeup tools and liquid lipsticks to liquid liner, blushes and more, Rare Beauty has all your bases covered.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Kesha

Like many expected, the singer's eponymous beauty brand is full of whimsy and fun. From a wildly colorful eyeshadow palette to electrifying packaging, Kesha Rose is anything but basique. Plus, her products are cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-certified.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Madonna

Feeling like a material girl? Madonna's beauty brand has you covered. Named after her moniker and 2012 album, MDNA Skin, is luxury in a bottle—literally, as the line includes products in the $150, $200 and $600 range.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Jessica Alba

The actress launched her makeup brand, Honest Beauty, in 2015—and it's been a household staple since. Some fans faves from her line: the smudge-proof liquid lipsticks, the dual-ended mascara and primer and face masks.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The model-turned-mogul launched Rose Inc. back in 2018, and has been making beauty lovers swoon since. More unique? Rosie's website not only features her own products, but brands she adores as well, including Hourglass Cosmetics, Sunnies Face, Byredo and others.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Walmart
Drew Barrymore

The Golden Globe-winning actress first launched her Flower Beauty brand back in 2013. Since hitting the shelves, people have raved about its highly-pigmented blushes, nourishing lipsticks and durable setting sprays. Plus, most items cost fewer than a cocktail!

Rainer Hosch
Tracee Ellis Ross

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross is always leading the way with her fun, fabulous and fierce lewks. So it was easy to see why she came out with her haircare line, Pattern. As the brand put it, it's "here to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured hair community."

Kylie Jenner

What started out as a demand for lip kits, Kylie Cosmetics has turned into a fully-fledged line. The reality TV personality recently sold 51% of stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million. But despite the business deal, Kylie Jenner has been hard at work launching new collections.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe
Paris Hilton

Let's be real, the socialite has been in the beauty game. With her highly successful perfumes, it's no wonder she'd eventually launch her own cosmetics company. These days, however, Paris is focusing on skincare with her Pro D.N.A. line.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Cindy Crawford

Ever wonder how the '90s super looks so dang good? The 54-year-old star credits her skincare company, Meaningful Beauty. From neck treatments to SPF-infused day creams to plumping lip gloss, there's a little bit of everything.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Hayley Williams

Paramore's frontwoman is known for her wildly colorful hairstyles, so it's no surprise that she launched a line of "bright, bold and beautifully obnoxious" hair dyes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Full Picture
Kim Kardashian

Like her baby sister, Kim Kardashian officially entered the beauty industry with her KKW Beauty line in 2017. What's more? She's also selling a 20% stake in brand to Coty Inc. With her contour sticks, range of nude lipsticks and gloriously themed collections, the star continues to keep us on our toes. 

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star announced her new beauty brand, Florence by Mills, in August 2019. Her line of makeup and skincare features a tinted lip oil, an eyeshadow palette, a peel-off mask, eye patches and more.

