Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dead at 86 From Coronavirus Complications

Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died of complications of the novel coronavirus. He was 86.

His spokesperson announced the singer's death on Saturday, Dec. 12. He did not specify where Pride contracted the virus.

"Charley Pride, whose rich baritone voice and impeccable song-sense altered American culture, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Dallas, Texas of complications from Covid-19 at age 86," the spokesperson's statement said.

Pride died a month after giving his final onstage performance. He sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" with Jimmie Allen at the 2020 CMA Awards at Nashville's Music City Center, where he also received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pride's spokesperson said that in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Philips School and Community Center, The Food Bank, or the charity of people's choice.