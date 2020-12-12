Regina Hall Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Hilarious Song: "A Bitch Is Old Today"

Watch : Regina Hall Shares Her Camp Inspiration at 2019 Met Gala

Regina Hall may be a self-proclaimed "old bitch," but she sure knows how to have a ton of birthday fun.

On Dec. 12, the Girls Trip star posted a video to Instagram of her singing an original song in honor of her 50th birthday. Joining Regina were some of her Nine Perfect Strangers co-stars, like Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes and Tiffany Boone. According to Regina's Instagram caption, co-star Melvin Gregg directed the whole thing.

"Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday. Thank you to my co-stars @zoeterakes @kathebbss @gracevanpatten @tiffmonet for celebrating and singing with me! And thank you to @melvingregg for shooting directing and editing the video," Regina wrote in the caption of the video. "Shout out to @natandalex and @xobarbodi for assisting."

The music video proves that Regina is really enjoying her big day. In addition to footage of the Scary Movie alum jumping on a trampoline and meditating, the new video shows her and friends on lounge chairs sipping cocktails and hanging out in the pool.

"A bitch is old, today," Regina sings in the video. "I've passed half my life expectancy."