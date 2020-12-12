Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Wife Nicki Clyne Amid NXIVM Case Sentencing

Jason Merritt/Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Back in April 2018, the Smallville alum was arrested and charged with alleged sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

"As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere," United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. "The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants' benefit. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting predators who victimize others through sex trafficking and forced labor."

Allison faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison or 20 years per count, E! News reported at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. However, the star is still awaiting her fate. A date for her sentencing has yet to be set.

It was just three months ago that Nicki spoke out for the first time regarding Allison and the NXIVM case. In a rare interview with CBS This Morning in September, the actress told reporter Nicki Battiste, "This has been the hardest, most humbling experience of my life."

"We're not denying that certain things took place. There is evidence that certain things happened," she added. "How they happened, why they happened and how certain people chose them—that's a whole other conversation."