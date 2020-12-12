Watch Jennifer Lopez Surprise Her Mom With a 75th Birthday Party

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Finally Spills Her J.Lo Glow Skincare Secrets

Jennifer Lopez may be the People's Icon, but in her personal life, there's one woman she's celebrating: her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who just turned 75.

On Dec. 12, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer shared a video to Instagram from her mom's birthday celebration, which was a small dinner party with lots of balloons. Jennifer and her fiancé, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, helped surprise Guadalupe, who looked over the moon to be honored.

"Surprise," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the video. "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much. We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever."

In addition to having cake and balloons, J.Lo surprised her mom by inviting other family members to call into the event via Zoom. That's how Jennifer's twins who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 12 year old Emme and Max, were able to deliver a sweet birthday message to their grandma.