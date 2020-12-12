Breaking Down the Feud Between TikTok Star Bryce Hall and Barstool's Dave Portnoy

Watch : TikTok's Bryce Hall & Blake Gray Charged for Huge Parties Amid COVID-19

TikTok star Bryce Hall and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will not be sharing a pizza anytime soon.

The pair's feud has reached a fever pitch on social media this week. The back-and-forth was apparently spurred on Thursday, Dec. 11 when the Twitter account for BFFs, Portnoy's podcast with TikTok personality Josh Richards, shared an image appearing to indicate that Hall had been listening to the song "E-ER." The DJ Scheme track that dropped on Dec. 4 features rapper Lil Yachty making a sexually suggestive reference to Hall's girlfriend Addison Rae, for which Lil Yachty later apologized.

"This you?" the BFFs tweet questioned, tagging both Hall and Lil Yachty.

This led Hall, 21, to fire back at Portnoy, 43, and Richards, 18. "you're a very sad old man dave...," Hall wrote. "creating a podcast with an 18 year old as a 50 year old man for clout is an embarrassing enough insult as is... don't even need to come on your s--t podcast nor even roast you lol."

Portnoy responded by posting a GIF from the animated Ice Age franchise, referencing Barstool employee Alexandra Cooper having compared Hall to the character Sid on a recent episode of BFFs.