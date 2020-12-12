Katherine Schwarzenegger Reflects on Daughter Lyla's First Christmas Amid "Challenging" Year

Watch : Katherine Schwarzenegger's Tribute to Baby Girl & Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has got all the feels this Christmas.

As the frosty holiday approaches, the new mom has been reflecting on her year of ups and downs. She entered the world of motherhood after giving birth to her first child with husband Chris Pratt in August. But in the months before (and after), the 30-year-old, like the rest of us, was in lockdown.

The former first daughter of California shared her thoughts on Instagram about the holiday season as she celebrates daughter Lyla's first Christmas.

"While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me," she wrote on Friday, Dec. 11, alongside a picture of an ornament shaped like a baby in a stocking, reading, "First Christmas."

Katherine said, "2020 has been a crazy year, it's not what any of us expected; it's been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns."