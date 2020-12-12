Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Katherine Schwarzenegger Reflects on Daughter Lyla's First Christmas Amid "Challenging" Year

Katherine Schwarzenegger looked back on her turbulent year when marking daughter Lyla's first Christmas. She said throughout all the hurdles, 2020 was "a year of immense joy" for one primary reason.

Katherine Schwarzenegger has got all the feels this Christmas.

As the frosty holiday approaches, the new mom has been reflecting on her year of ups and downs. She entered the world of motherhood after giving birth to her first child with husband Chris Pratt in August. But in the months before (and after), the 30-year-old, like the rest of us, was in lockdown. 

The former first daughter of California shared her thoughts on Instagram about the holiday season as she celebrates daughter Lyla's first Christmas. 

"While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me," she wrote on Friday, Dec. 11, alongside a picture of an ornament shaped like a baby in a stocking, reading, "First Christmas."

Katherine said, "2020 has been a crazy year, it's not what any of us expected; it's been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns."

But it's certainly had its highlights for the Pratt family, too. She continued, "It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world. Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom."

She ended with a shout out to all the people that had babies this year, as well as those that became pregnant, are pregnant or are trying to get pregnant. "It's a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood," the Maverick and Me author noted. 

Katherine is said to be keeping Lyla and Chris close as she navigates the pandemic (at-home haircuts and all!). However, her brother Patrick admitted she had a "tough" first month with the baby, since Chris was in London filming Jurassic World 3.

And that's not to mention the whole debacle about the best Chrises in Hollywood, sparked by fan chatter on social media. It ended in October when her 41-year-old husband had the Avengers assembling, as co-stars defended him for demonstrating "positivity and gratitude," in the words of Robert Downey Jr. 

Katherine put it best when she said, "Love is what we all need."

