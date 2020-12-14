Gabrielle Union Recalls Stepdaughter Zaya Wade Feeling “Outed” on Social Media

Watch : Gabrielle Union Shares Support for Sexual Assault Victims

In the first episode of Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch show about mental health, actress Gabrielle Union spoke about her stepdaughter Zaya's experience coming out as trans.

The 13-year-old, who is the daughter of Gabrielle's husband Dwyane Wade, came out publicly as trans earlier this year. However, coming out was more of a process than a single moment.

"Zaya's peace is non-negotiable," Gabrielle explained to Taraji and co-host Tracie Jade Jenkins on Peace of Mind With Taraji. "As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity. She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us, 'I'm trans.' She says, 'I've come out a few times. I came out to my teacher in third grade. And then, when you guys posted that picture of me in Chicago at my birthday party.'"

The photo in question showed Gabrielle and Zaya posing with a birthday cake in June 2020. The L.A.'s Finest actress said that "certain Black blogs" picked apart the photo and tried to figure out Zaya's gender identity. Zaya told Gabrielle the experience made her feel "outed."