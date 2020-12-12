Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

How to Watch E!'s Saved By the Bell Marathon—and the Peacock Reboot's Pilot

Get all the details on E!'s Saved By the Bell marathon, including a special airing of the Peacock reboot's pilot.

Watch: Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dish on New "Saved By The Bell"

It's time to meet the new class.

In honor of Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, E! fans will get to experience a three-day SBTB marathon, which started Friday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. However, after getting nostalgic with dozens of classic episodes from the '90s sitcom, viewers will be introduced to the new cast.

How? Well, E! will be airing the premiere episode of the Peacock series this Sunday at 9 p.m.

On the new cast, O.G. SBTB star Elizabeth Berkley told E! News she's "so proud to be on a show that is actually reflecting diversity."

Elizabeth has revived her role as Jessie Spano, a school counselor at Bayside High.

"I was a producer part of the casting process every step of the way," Elizabeth further said on the new generation of students. "So, I was really invested and also protective of who we were gonna cast and who was going to make up this group that people were gonna be, hopefully, falling in love with the way they did with our group."

In addition to Elizabeth, the reboot also stars Mario Lopez, who plays A.C. Slater (who is now Bayside High's P.E. teacher).

You can find out all the important information regarding the marathon and the special airing of the reboot pilot below!

Casey Durkin/Peacock

Where and when is the marathon and pilot episode airing?

E!'s Saved By the Bell marathon is underway as it kicked off Friday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. The marathon will run all weekend long. The pilot episode of Peacock's Saved By the Bell will air on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.

What episodes are included in the marathon?

Many of your favorite episodes will be featured in the marathon, including iconic episodes like "Miss Bayside," "The Fight," "Slater's Friend," "The Wicked Stepbrother (Pt. 1 and 2)" and many more.

Who is in the Saved By the Bell reboot?

Peacock's Saved By the Bell features stars from the original and impressive newcomers. In addition to Mario and Elizabeth, the reboot includes appearances by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies.

The new class includes Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

Watch: "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Be sure to jump over to Peacock to catch the full reboot series after the premiere airs on E!

(E!, Peacock and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

