12 Times the Ever-Handsome Brad Pitt Reminded Us He's Still Got It Even in His 50s

From his light-hearted attendance at prestigious award shows to the smolder he brought on the red carpet, check out all the times Brad Pitt proved he's still got it.

By Megan Larratt Dec 18, 2020 2:00 PMTags
Brad PittCelebrities
Watch: See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

Calling all Brad Pitt stans!

You may know him from his suave portrayal of Rusty Ryan in the 2001 film Ocean's Eleven. Or maybe he is familiar from his bold, courageous and selfless role as young astronaut Roy McBride in the 2019 film Ad Astra. However you may have come to know this talented actor, one thing is certain: Brad Pitt has still got it even in his 50s.

The enthusiastic performer first stepped on the Hollywood scene as a young actor in the 1989 horror film Cutting Class. Since then, Brad has gone on to lead the success of several blockbuster films including Fight Cub, Moneyball, Mr. & Mrs. SmithWorld War Z, and Legends of the Fall

Collecting top accolades in the industry for over 20 years, this handsome lead encapsulates the common phrase of aging gracefully, continuing to reach new levels of success and handsome looks every year. 

Even just in 2019, Brad managed to produce one of the top performances of his career in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as a supporting actor with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film earned two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Critics' Choice Awards and the list of trophies goes on.

photos
Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt's Life and Career

However, some of his cinematic personas stand out more than others. Ironically, in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad's character Benjamin ages backwards when is he born as an elderly man and slowly grows into himself in the early 1920s. Although the story is fictional, the overarching message remains true to real life: Brad Pitt is indeed aging backwards. You heard it here first.

So, in honor of him allegedly turning 57 this year (we can't believe it either), scroll down to see some of the many times Brad Pitt reminded us he's still got it.

photos
Brad Pitt Proving He Still Has It

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Suave Style

Channeling the suave and classy vibes of his past character Mr. Smith, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes with style and grace. While attending the awards show, the talented actor earned a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Passing the Torch

While collecting his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Academy Awards, he made a bit of a scene with presenter Regina King. Channeling his goofy spirit in a beautifully tailored suit, this actor knows how to mix humility with style.

F Duhamel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ad Astra Mood

Just last year, Brad owned his role as the courageous, daring and bold astronaut Roy McBride who travels across the dangerous universe to find his missing father. There is nothing better than a selfless son on a mission to save humanity—approved!

Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner
Thoughtful Volunteer

Seemingly straight out of the '90s, this humble hero took an entire day to give back to low-income families by volunteering with grocery stores to hand out boxes of food in South Central Los Angeles. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Endearing Luncheon Attendee

While attending the 2020 Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Los Angeles, Brad insisted on wearing his nametag...despite his numerous accolades over the years and the current nominations he held for the award show.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
Enthusiasm for Days

In 2020, while walking the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Brad matched the excitement of his loving fans with an enthusiastic thumbs up, allowing his silly personality and live in the moment demeanor to shine through at the prestigious event.

Sony Pictures Entertainment
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood...A Hunk Was Born

Starring as the veteran stunt double in Quinten Tarantino's Blockbuster film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad certainly carried his charm into the story! The exciting tale earned several accolades including Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Charming Comedian

Bringing the laughs and the swoons! Brad starred as the well-known Dr. Anthony Fauci on season 45 of Saturday Night Live in a sketch where Fauci attempts to address the American people and reiterate what the President is "trying to say" about the CDC guidelines. Breaking character at the end, Brad thoughtfully thanked all of the frontline workers, which is a message that is still important today! The short performance even earned him an Emmy nomination!

Michael Tran/Getty Images
Bougie in Black

Brad sported a gorgeous all black ensemble at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2020 and was certainly turning heads!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Sultry Stare Down

While on his way into the Academy Awards in 2020, Brad put on this smolder for the camera. Dressed up in a charming black bow tie, this actor came ready to dazzle.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Strut Your Stuff

In 2020, Brad attended the Oscars Nominee Luncheon at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles and managed to turn this run way into a private show on his way in.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Reunion With Jen

Holy feels! If anything, Brad's charm is irrefutable and this touching reunion with past costar and  former flame, Jennifer Aniston, shows exactly where our heart strings lie.

