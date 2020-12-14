Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Celebrate Mason Disick's 11th Birthday by Looking Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

By Allison Crist Dec 14, 2020 2:00 PMTags
Watch: Why Kourtney Kardashian Just Shut Down Mason Disick's Instagram

Happy birthday, Mason Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's firstborn child—and Kris Jenner's first grandchild—is turning 11 today, Monday, Dec. 14. While he'll be celebrating alongside his baby brother Reign, who was also born on Dec. 14, we're honoring Mason's big day by looking back at his cutest childhood photos. 

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans surely recall, Mason was the first Kardashian-Jenner kid to be born on the E! show. And the whole thing was quite the spectacle! While in labor, Kourtney pulled Mason out herself in what Kim Kardashian's BFF Simon Huck called "the Lion King moment." 

Since then, viewers have quite literally watched Mason grow up before their very own eyes. He's now an older brother to 6-year-old Reign and 8-year-old Penelope, and when he's not hanging out with his siblings or many cousins, he can be seen busting a move on TikTok with David Dobrik.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

Mason's birthdays have been pretty epic in the past (who could forget the Fortnite-themed bash?), so there's no telling how he'll celebrate his second year in the double digits.

Instagram

Last year, Kourtney shared a heartwarming message to her firstborn on his 10th birthday, writing that he "changed my heart forever."

"No one is cooler or sweeter than you," the Poosh founder added. And we're inclined to agree!

Take a stroll down memory lane by checking out Mason's cutest childhood pictures in the gallery below! Then, catch up with past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age nine with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Mason learned from the best!

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

Instagram
Family Forever

Kourt shared this sentimental snap on Father's Day 2020, telling Scott, "thankful for you and these three special ones."

Instagram
A 2020 Getaway

Kourtney, Scott and their kiddos accompanied Kim and their other family members and friends to a private island for her 40th birthday celebration.

Reign Disick's Cutest Pics

