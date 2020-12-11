Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Convinced evermore Reveals the Name of Gigi Hadid’s Baby Girl

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops "Willow" Music Video & 31st Birthday Gift From E!

You didn't hear this rumor from Inez—or Betty—which may be reason enough to believe it!

On Dec. 11, Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album evermore, mere months after debuting folklore. As Swifties hunted for the artist's infamous Easter eggs in her lyrics, some fans became convinced that Taylor secretly announced the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl on the album, with the track "dorothea."

"My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. 'August' is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning 'August, waiting for our girl' and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea," one fan tweeted. "SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?"

Another fan added to the speculation, writing, "What if Dorothea is Gigi's daughter(whose name we still don't know)?"

A third tweeted of the rumors, "I swear if the conspiracies about gigi and zayn's daughter's name being "dorothea" are true and they announce it while I'm sleeping; I will literally cry a freaking river."

Back in September, Gigi gave birth to her daughter but has yet to reveal the little one's moniker. However, this investigation seems likely as Taylor is good friends with the model, and even collaborated with Zayn on the 2016 song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Most importantly, it wouldn't be the first time Taylor has unveiled a friend's baby name in one of her songs.

On folklore, Taylor's song "betty" revealed the name of good pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third child. In "betty""—which also name checks Blake and Ryan's daughter James and Inez—a love triangle exists between Betty, James and an unnamed girl that fans have referred to as August.