See Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson Transform Into Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp for Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson are spotted on the set of Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story. See them in character below!

By Cydney Contreras Dec 11, 2020 11:15 PMTags
For all we know, it's actually Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp starring in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson, respectively, are convincing doubles for the well-known figures, even when they're wearing masks on set. The two were spotted in character in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 10. 

Filming on the series began this November, and Paulson told Entertainment Tonight that she feels like this is the "biggest swing" she's ever taken in her career. "I don't look like her and there's a lot that had to go into sort of helping to transform me," she explained, adding that her transformation into Tripp has "been very exciting and totally unnerving."

Though Paulson's onscreen appearance will require a bit of movie magic, the show will largely stick to the facts. Lewinsky herself signed on as executive producer, sharing in August 2019 that she intended to "reintroduce my voice to the conversation." 

To see Beanie and Sarah on set and get a brief refresher on who's who, check out the gallery below!

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story, which is being directed by creator Ryan Murphy.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

