See Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson Transform Into Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp for Impeachment

Watch : Beanie Feldstein's Best Phone Call Ever From Ryan Murphy

For all we know, it's actually Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp starring in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson, respectively, are convincing doubles for the well-known figures, even when they're wearing masks on set. The two were spotted in character in Los Angeles, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Filming on the series began this November, and Paulson told Entertainment Tonight that she feels like this is the "biggest swing" she's ever taken in her career. "I don't look like her and there's a lot that had to go into sort of helping to transform me," she explained, adding that her transformation into Tripp has "been very exciting and totally unnerving."

Though Paulson's onscreen appearance will require a bit of movie magic, the show will largely stick to the facts. Lewinsky herself signed on as executive producer, sharing in August 2019 that she intended to "reintroduce my voice to the conversation."