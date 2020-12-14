Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

This Hair Waver Is on Everyone's Christmas Wish List

Shop the Mermade Pro Waver before it sells out again!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 14, 2020 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Mermade Hair Waver

We're predicting it: Hair wavers are the gift to get in 2020. And we've found one that actually works: the Mermade Pro Waver. It not only comes in the prettiest pink hue, but also creates perfect beach waves. And it's super easy to use: All you have to do is clamp the waver down on your hair, and out comes an effortless 'do.

Shop the Mermade Pro Waver below before it sells out again!

 

21 Holiday Gifts To Help Promote Self-Care

Mermade Pro Waver

This hair waver also comes with a glove in case you're prone to burning your digits.

$69
Princess Polly

