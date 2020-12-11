Shawn Mendes Apologizes to Sam Smith for Calling Them the Wrong Pronoun

Watch : Sam Smith Comes Out as Non-Binary With They/Them Pronouns

Shawn Mendes is making amends with Sam Smith.

The "Señorita" singer was introducing Sam at the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show on Thursday when he used the wrong pronouns, referring to Sam as "he" instead of "they."

During a March 2019 interview with body activist Jameela Jamil, Sam told the host, "I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between."

The Grammy winner talked about identifying as "non-binary/genderqueer" at the time and later shared their pronouns. Sam tweeted in September 2019, "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," adding, "after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

After Shawn misgendered Sam, he apologized on his Instagram Story on Friday, Dec. 11. The 22-year-old artist wrote, "Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for refferring [sic] to you as a ‘he' for your jingle ball introduction."