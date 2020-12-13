Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

2020 In Review: Vote For The Scandalous Moments You Can’t Stop Thinking About

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston embraced, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle peaced out, Cardi B and Offset split. (Sorta.) But which of these 2020 happenings are you still kinda not over?

By Sarah Grossbart Dec 13, 2020 2:30 PM
BreakupsPolls2020 Year in Review
Watch: Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

Let's continue our 2020 in Review series by remembering all of the holy s--t moments that took place this year. No, we don't mean the truly awful, life-shattering ones, but rather the OMG celeb news that had you texting all of your friends and engaging in Twitter deep dives (i.e. less COVID, more are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together?)  

photos
A History of Holiday Scandals

Over the course of four polls, you'll get to weigh in on which royal news made it hard to keep calm, which Bachelor-related drama had you spitting out champagne and if you were more floored by Cardi B's almost-divorce or Demi Lovato's almost-wedding. But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun.

These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Tuesday, Dec. 15, followed by a whole new set that same day.

Getty Images; ABC; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Poll

2020 in Review: Royals News

The royals news that had you wishing for 10 more seasons of The Crown:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit stage left
95.1%
Peter Phillips' announces secret split with wife Autumn
0%
Prince Charles battles COVID
0%
Princess Beatrice pulls off a surprise wedding
1.6%
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get political
3.3%
Poll

2020 in Review: Bachelor Nation

The Bachelor Nation moment that truly deserves the title of most dramatic of all time:
The Clare and Tayshia switch-up
36.1%
Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum's surprising split
11.1%
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen call it off
0%
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's suddenly messy breakup
47.2%
Peter Weber's romance taking off with Kelly Flanagan
5.6%
Poll

2020 in Review: Influencer Drama

The influencer drama you still talk about with your friends:
YouTuber Myka Stauffer reveals her son is living with another fam
30.3%
Arielle Charnas' questionable COVID behavior
0%
Lauren Conrad and James Charles' brief tiff and beautiful make up
3%
Jake Paul gets a visit from the FBI
33.3%
Shane Dawson gets canceled
6.1%
TikTok stars party their way through the pandemic
27.3%
Poll

2020 in Review: Most OMG Moment

The story that made you wish there was a literal water cooler in your life:
Demi Lovato's blink-and-you-missed-it engagement to Max Ehrlich
14.6%
Cardi B & Offset's sorta kinda divorce
7.3%
When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went in for that. hug.
26.8%
Whitney Way Thore's ex-fiancé Chase Severino welcomes a baby
0%
Lily James and Dominic West's Roman holiday
51.2%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

