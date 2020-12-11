16 Gifts For Your Pets That Are Almost As Cute As They Are!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you get a puppy for Hanukkah? Or maybe you already have a furry friend that deserves a present under the tree this year! Regardless, we should all treat our beloved pets to something nice this holiday season. Whether you're a cat or dog lover, we've rounded up 16 gifts that will elicit happy meows and excited tail wags.
From pet strollers and delicious dog treats to cat pods and subscription boxes, these gifts will help you thank your four-legged family members for their loyalty and the daily doses of TLC.
Keep scrolling for 16 gifts that are as cute as your pets!
Folding Standard Stroller with Detachable Carrier
Yes, you and your dog can benefit from a dog stroller! Not only is it so cute, you can also detach the carrier from the stroller so your pet can travel safely in the car.
The Spa Set
Treat your pup to organic fruit salad treats, conditioning shampoo (eucalyptus lemongrass) and bolt bite (choice of color).
Ralthy Interactive Robotic Cat Toy
This 360° self-rotating moving ball will keep your cat busy for hours! Attach the feather toys and watch your furry friend go crazy.
Travel Carrier
Travel in style with this chic pet carrier! The interior cushion in the airline compliant carrier can also fold out into a dog bed.
BARK Hallechewjah! Emoji Hands Dog Toy
Hallechewjah! This emoji dog toy will be happily received by your furry friend.
Personalized Paws Off 4 lb Pet Treat Jar
This is a great gift for the pet lover in your life. You can customize the jar with the pet's name so their treats stay fresh and protected.
Wolf Spring All-Natural Functional Treat for Dogs- Pack of 12
Vitamin Water for dogs? Count us in! This dog treat includes electrolytes for hydration while supporting your pup's immune system and joint health, promoting healthy digestion. For every bottle sold, Wolf Spring is will help remove two plastic bottles from nature, making them certified plastic neutral by rePurpose Global.
Skymee Fury Bone Smart Interactive Pet Toys for Dogs & Cats
With the help of Bluetooth technology and the Skymee app, your pets will get in their daily exercise by chasing and fetching the high-tech bone toy.
Sminiker Professional Rechargeable Cordless Grooming Clippers
With some grooming spas closed, it's time to take matters into your own hands! Treat your pets to a fresh cut and trimmed nails.
Casper Dog Bed
With 2-layer foam construction, visco elastic memory foam and polyurethane support foam, your dog will have the best slumbers of their life!
Harness Walk Kit
Walk your pup in style! Choose from a bunch of fun colors and enjoy the convenient, matching poop bag carrier with plant-based, biodegradable bags.
Bonne et Filou Christmas Dog Treats- 3 Box Pack
These dog macarons are the ultimate treat for your furry friend! The 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives; using human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers.
Cat Pod
Although this is supposed to be a gift for your cat, you have to admit this cat pod would make any room look cool. Plus, your cat will still have the privacy to nap comfortably.
KitNipBox Monthly Cat Subscription Box
Me-wow! This subscription box includes a variety of 5 custom-designed cat toys, cat treats, and other cat goodies. And your first box is only $15!
Furbo Dog Camera
Thanks to Furbo, you can keep an eye on your furry friends while you are away. You can even interact with your pets through treat tossing and two-way audio capabilities.
