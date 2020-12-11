Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Charlotte, George and Louis Make Must-See Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Kate Middleton Reveals What Makes Prince George "Very Upset"

Kate Middleton and Prince William took their three kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, on a fun night out to celebrate the holidays and to pay tribute to coronavirus pandemic front-line workers. On Thursday, Dec. 10, the five attended the National Lottery's Pantoland, a holiday pantomime, or comedic and usually interactive play aimed at children. The event was held to thank first-responders and their families.

This marked the first time Kate and William's children have walked a red carpet and the first public appearances for the kids in several months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been out and about a few times since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, most recently on a U.K. train tour.

At Thursday's event, Charlotte wore a brown plaid dress, George sported a red and black striped sweater over a light collared shirt and black pants and Louis wore a blue coat over a red sweater and light collared shirt and black pants as well. Kate was dressed in a black silk petal-print Alessandra Rich maxi dress. William almost matched their youngest son, wearing a black jacket over a red sweater and light collar shirt and black pants.