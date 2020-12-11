Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Addresses Romance Rumors With NBA Player

In the iHeartRadio podcast Almost Famous, Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett was asked about her relationship status. Find out what she told Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti.

Sorry fans, but Madison Prewett isn't ready to kiss and tell.

Back in October, The Bachelor alum—who vied for Peter Weber's heart on season 24—got fans talking when she was linked to NBA player Michael Porter Jr. So are these two a hot item? For now, Madison isn't ready to confirm or deny.

"When I came off the show, I kind of made a promise to myself that if I get in another relationship, I'm going to one: take it very, very slow. And two: I'm going to make sure that I have time before I ever go public with it and announce it," she shared on the Dec. 11 episode of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast. "So I've been very private about my relationship life."

Madison added, "But when and if I'm ready to go public, you'll be the first to know."

Co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti were very understanding. In fact, Ben admitted that he didn't go public with his relationship with now-fiancée Jess Clarke for four months.

The Bachelor 2021: Meet the Women of Matt James' Season

And when asked about her personal life after The Bachelor, Madison admitted that she's very careful with who she dates. "I really haven't been in many relationships," she shared. "It's something I do take super seriously and I take really slow." 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

"For me, I've never been one to be like, ‘Oh I'm just going to like have fun and date to date.' I've always taken relationships super seriously," Madison continued. "I'm about to be 25. I don't want to waste my time. I want to date with the intent to marry so if that's my goal, then I really need to feel that person up and make sure our morals and values really line up."

Fans first met Madison on Peter's season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Their love story had many twists and turns with the pilot splitting from his first choice Hannah Ann Sluss in order to give his relationship with Madison a second chance. After they couldn't make it work, Peter moved on with another contestant Kelley Flanagan.

Perhaps it makes sense why Madison is keeping things a bit more private in this season of her life.

