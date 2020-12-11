Sofia Richie Shares Messages About Love and Growth 4 Months After Scott Disick Breakup

Sofia Richie may have just revealed how she really feels about her summer breakup with ex Scott Disick.
In a Dec. 10 Instagram Story, the model shared a short poem that read, "you loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming." The poem also included a message about outgrowing people.
"sometimes we outgrow people we used to know and become different people. when growth happens, some people take our changes personally, not because they have something against us but because they don't recognize the person you are now. you are not responsible for people's assumptions of you," the note read. "you are not responsible to remain the person people remember you to be."
The following day, the 21 year old followed up with another poem: "learning to smile through it all. learning to breathe through it all. learning to love through it all. learning."
Sofia and Scott were initially rumored to be dating in fall 2017, and were Instagram official by the end of that year. They confirmed they had moved in together in Malibu in 2019.
Still, the relationship had ups and downs. In February, a source told E! News that the couple would often "bicker" with one another.
"They make empty threats that it's over and then they get back together. They are comfortable together, so it's easy to say things that you don't mean," the insider explained at the time. "They have drama but always end up fine."
Yet by summer, a source told E! News that their relationship was over.
"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," the insider said. "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."
Recently, Scott has been spotted out with models Bella Banos and Amelia Hamlin. The latter even posted that she was "thankful" for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a Thanksgiving Instagram Story.
However, neither seem eager to lock things down. In December, a source told E! that "Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious."