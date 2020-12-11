Sofia Richie Shares Messages About Love and Growth 4 Months After Scott Disick Breakup

Watch : Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up "For Good"

Sofia Richie may have just revealed how she really feels about her summer breakup with ex Scott Disick.

In a Dec. 10 Instagram Story, the model shared a short poem that read, "you loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming." The poem also included a message about outgrowing people.

"sometimes we outgrow people we used to know and become different people. when growth happens, some people take our changes personally, not because they have something against us but because they don't recognize the person you are now. you are not responsible for people's assumptions of you," the note read. "you are not responsible to remain the person people remember you to be."

The following day, the 21 year old followed up with another poem: "learning to smile through it all. learning to breathe through it all. learning to love through it all. learning."