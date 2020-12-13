My Music Moments: Tate McRae Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Tate McRae is sending out 2020 in style.

The rising pop star kicked off the year with the release of her debut EP, all the things i never said, back in January, when the calendar held such promise for all of us. And while the year failed to live up to just about any of our expectations, things certainly didn't slow down for Tate.

The EP, with its lead single "tear myself apart" (co-written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell!) amassing over 10 million streams, peaked at No. 16 on Billboard's US Heatseekers Albums chart, which highlights sales by new and developing recording artists. She followed that up with the release of her most successful single to date, "you broke me first," which rode a wave of TikTok popularity to her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 50.

And now, the youngest musician to appear on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list this year has released one last 2020 track, the ukulele-driven "r u ok."