FKA twigs Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of "Relentless Abuse" in Lawsuit

FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf after experiencing what she claims is an abusive relationship, according to The New York Times.

In court documents obtained by The New York Times, the singer-songwriter born Tahliah Debrett Barnett claimed Shia knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The lawsuit also accused Shia of "relentless abuse."

According to the lawsuit, FKA twigs first met Shia in 2018 when she was cast in the film, Honey Boy. The actress claimed their romantic relationship started after the movie wrapped with the early days of their relationship featuring "over-the-top displays of affection."

FKA twigs then began to recall the romance changing with the 32-year-old "cellophane" singer claiming Shia grew abusive and inflicted emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, viewed by The New York Times, FKA twigs claimed Shia did not like it if she spoke to or looked at male waiters. She also stated in the suit that Shia had rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him.