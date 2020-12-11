Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe and Gianna During TIME's Person of the Year In Memoriam Presentation

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and other famous lives lost in 2020 as she presented the TIME Person of the Year presentation's "In Memoriam" segment.

By Corinne Heller Dec 11, 2020 6:30 PMTags
Kobe Bryant
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and other famous lives lost in 2020.

The 41-year-old NBA icon was killed in a helicopter crash in January along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, six other passengers and the pilot. Kobe's passing was one of many shocking deaths this year, weeks before the start of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 290,000 people in the United States and 1.59 million worldwide.

"Words cannot do justice to the grief we felt this year," Vanessa said on Thursday, Dec. 10 during TIME's Person of the Year presentation. "At every level of human connection, from across the world to across the table, we experienced profound loss. We said goodbye to husbands, daughters, wives, sons, grandparents, friends, and national heroes. And we continue to count the lives surrendered to this cruel pandemic, which has claimed well over a million souls worldwide."

She continued, "Tonight, we mourn the people we all knew and the many we never will. May our collective grief unite us on the path forward."

photos
Kobe Bryant's Family Album

TIME's presentation included a montage set to a performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" performed by cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Wedding Photos & All the Sweet Details

3

Taylor Swift's evermore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

"Everything is a game seven," Kobe is heard saying in a voiceover, taken from a 2019 appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "When you approach every practice, every game with that kind of mentality, it bleeds into the rest of the guys."

Vanessa Bryant / Instagram

The montage also honored legendary James Bond actor Sean ConneryBlack Panther star Chadwick Bosemaniconic TV host Regis Philbinsoul singer Bill Witherscountry star Kenny RogersBonnie Pointer of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, veteran actor and comedian Carl Reineractress Kelly PrestonJohn Travolta's wife, and actor Jerry StillerBen Stiller's dad.

Look back and remember the lives of other stars we lost in 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Olive Garden Has the Best Response to Taylor Swift's Song Shout-Out

3

Taylor Swift's evermore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

4
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Shares Exclusive Wedding Photos & All the Sweet Details

5

Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds With Desserts

Latest News

FKA twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of “Relentless Abuse” in Lawsuit

Exclusive

Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Talk New Saved By the Bell

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Gianna During TIME Presentation

Olive Garden Has the Best Response to Taylor Swift's Song Shout-Out

Update!

Here's What's Streaming On Netflix in December 2020

Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

See Gwen Stefani’s Reaction to Ariana Grande’s Sweet Gift