See Gwen Stefani's Sweet Reaction After Ariana Grande Sends Her "Beautiful" Flowers

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

No one gives gifts like Ariana Grande.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet gesture from the "just like magic" singer.

"So I'm just being my normal self in my house and I come into this room and I see this," said The Voice coach in the video as she panned the camera to reveal a "beautiful" arrangement of sunflowers in a crayon-rimmed pot. "Hmm, I wonder who it's from?"

Gwen, who released a new song called "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," then showed a handwritten card penned by the pop star herself which read, "Congratulations on your new single!!! i love it and am such a huge fan. love, ariana."

As excited as the newly engaged star was, she momentarily doubted that the arrangement was from "the real" Ariana Grande.

"Wait a minute, what is this isn't the real Ariana Grande and it's just an Ariana?" she chuckled. "Do you think it's the real Ariana Grande? Awkward."