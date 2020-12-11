See Gwen Stefani's Sweet Reaction After Ariana Grande Sends Her "Beautiful" Flowers

No one gives gifts like Ariana Grande.
On Thursday, Dec. 11, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet gesture from the "just like magic" singer.
"So I'm just being my normal self in my house and I come into this room and I see this," said The Voice coach in the video as she panned the camera to reveal a "beautiful" arrangement of sunflowers in a crayon-rimmed pot. "Hmm, I wonder who it's from?"
Gwen, who released a new song called "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," then showed a handwritten card penned by the pop star herself which read, "Congratulations on your new single!!! i love it and am such a huge fan. love, ariana."
As excited as the newly engaged star was, she momentarily doubted that the arrangement was from "the real" Ariana Grande.
"Wait a minute, what is this isn't the real Ariana Grande and it's just an Ariana?" she chuckled. "Do you think it's the real Ariana Grande? Awkward."
Eventually she was convinced and the unlimited excitement returned. The new single was released on Monday, Dec. 7 along with one of the singer's iconic looks. Gwen took to Instagram to don an embellished white top, bold red lip and chunky gold jewelry.
For a little past-meets-future moment, the 51-year-old singer also rocked two gold nameplate necklaces, one reading "Stefani" and the second featuring her fiancée Blake Shelton's last name.
Outside of her engagement and new single, Gwen is also celebrating a major win with her hubby-to-be for their song "Happy Anywhere." In an Instagram update, the singer wrote, "@blakeshelton i can believe the same day i get to release my first single in 5 years we go #1 one country radio!!!!!!!!! what a blessing!! thank u!!! gx"