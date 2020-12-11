Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidesPhotosVideos

Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds With Drool-Worthy Posts

In a recent Instagram Story, Blake Lively trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds while also recommending mouthwatering desserts. Scroll on for the hilarious post.

Blake Lively has a top-tier sense of humor. 

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story to share four of her "favorite things in the world" from Vancouver. In the first photo, three desserts were situated on a table, which included ice cream, donuts and a pie. The second Story included the fourth dessert. 

Blake, whose husband Ryan Reynolds was born in British Columbia city, then jokingly teased her followers, "...Who did you think I was gonna say??" However, she did give her superhero a subtle nod with a Deadpool gif in the corner.  

Of course, the happy couple, who have been married for eight years, have displayed their elite trolling throughout their relationship.

In an interview with Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast, Ryan explained, "We're people that don't take ourselves too seriously. The only people I really love to make fun of is us." And Blake agreed with that sentiment in an interview with HELLO! magazine back in 2018. 

"We do it in real life all the time," the star revealed. "It was just an organic thing, and I don't know where or when it happened, but all day long, we are just [teasing] each other because that's my best friend!"

Surprisingly, Blake still can't believe she and her best friend are still together

In October, fans may remember, the 33-year-old penned a hilarious 44th birthday tribute to Ryan where she wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."

