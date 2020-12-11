The Handmaid's Tale Is Officially Returning For Season 5: What Other Shows Are Coming Back?

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Says June Becomes Ruthless in Season 3 of "Handmaid's Tale"

If you're still rooting for June Osborne, consider today a blessed day.

Hulu announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that The Handmaid's Tale has officially been renewed for season five. Starring Elisabeth Moss and based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, the story will continue to follow the totalitarian nation of Gilead, where women are stripped of their human rights and handmaids like June frequently attempt to flee to Canada. Was it just us, or was real life starting to feel like an episode of the Emmy-winning drama at one point this year? Hm.

To share the news, Moss joined her castmates for a video in which they shared that season four has also officially returned to production. The clip finds Moss along with Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, O.T. Fagbenle and Ann Dowd, who said, "All I can say is hold on to your seats." Moss added, "It's my privilege and honor to tell this story."