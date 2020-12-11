Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Expecting Baby No. 3

A royal baby is on the way!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are expecting their third child. The couple—who are already parents to Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3—announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 11.

"We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel," the statement, translated from Swedish, read. "A new little member of our family."

Princess Sofia, due in March or April 2021, is doing well, according to the post, which also features a black and white photo of the couple. The sex of the child was not revealed.

The announcement comes two weeks after Reuters, citing the Swedish royal court, reported Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had tested positive for coronavirus. According to the news organization, the court said Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia "are feeling well under the circumstances."