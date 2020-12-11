Taylor Swift's evermore Album Decoded: All the Hidden Easter Eggs

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces New Surprise Album "Evermore"

Welcome to evermore.

Taylor Swift dropped her ninth studio album at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11, just hours after announcing the surprise record. In her message to fans, the Grammy winner called evermore the "sister record" to her beloved album folklore, which she released in July.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," the artist explained in a Dec. 10 Instagram post. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

"I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore," she noted. "In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives."