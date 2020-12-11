Watch Trailers For Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier As Marvel Previews New TV Series

Watch : Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman on His 44th Birthday

As if the Star Wars news wasn't enough, Marvel has arrived at the party.

Disney's Investor Day presentation, which took place over four hours on Thursday, ended with a plethora of fun for fans of Marvel television, including multiple trailers, casting announcements and show reveals. It was a lot and we're overwhelmed, but it's nice to know Marvel hasn't slowed down one bit.

WandaVision, Disney+'s first Marvel series, premieres in just a few weeks, followed in 2021 by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, Loki in May and the animated What If...? in the summer. Also in the pipeline are Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne, Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle, a series of shorts called I Am Groot and a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special.

That's a hell of a list!

Details on most of these are scarce, but we did get some revealing trailers for Falcon, Loki and What If...?