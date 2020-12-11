Beyoncé, Cardi B and More Stars Light Up the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Watch : Cardi B's Money Moves Lifestyle: By The Numbers

Tonight, it's all about female powerhouses in music.

The 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event took place Thursday, Dec. 10. And while the celebration was held virtually this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there was no shortage of star power. The one and only Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to congratulate Chloe x Halle for winning Billboard's Rising Star Award.

"Ladies, I am so, so proud of you," Bey raved. "You've done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, you've managed to shine in every room you enter, and I'll always love you. Please give it up for my girls, Chloe x Halle."

Miley Cyrus presented the Hitmaker Award to Dolly Parton, and Maluma presented the Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez. In addition, Lilly Singh recognized Jessie Reyez with the American Express Impact Award.

Chloe x Halle performed their hit "Baby Girl," and Powerhouse Award winner Dua Lipa sang "Boys Will Be Boys." As for Billboard's Woman of the Year award, Tamika Palmer, the mother of the late Breonna Taylor, presented the top honor to Cardi B. According to the magazine, the trophy goes to the artist whose "music, performances, cultural influence and activism has defined the year."

Teyana Taylor hosted the event, which livestreamed at BillboardWomenInMusic.com and on YouTube.