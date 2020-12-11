Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Already Pitching a New Show After Vanderpump Rules Exit

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules'" Tom & Ariana Surprised By Jax Taylor Leaving

Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure.

Last week, the couple, who are expecting their first child, announced they are not returning for season nine of the Bravo reality show. A source told E! News on Tuesday that Taylor and Cartwright "are very excited for their son and they have some projects they are working on that allow them to share their own lives without Bravo's limitations."

E! News has now learned more about one of these aforementioned endeavors.

"Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents," a source said on Thursday, Dec. 10. "They have started to film ideas and are pitching it right now. We will definitely be seeing them return. Many people are interested in this new journey and they are very excited to share."

Taylor and Cartwright have not commented. Last week, a fan suggested to him on Instagram that they "start a new show with all the pregnant couples!" He replied, "Stay tuned!!!" and added a winking emoji. He responded the same way to similar comments. Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and current cast members Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are also pregnant.