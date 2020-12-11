Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidesPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Already Pitching a New Show After Vanderpump Rules Exit

Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure. Find out more about their new project.

By Corinne Heller Dec 11, 2020 2:25 AMTags
Reality TVVanderpump Rules
Watch: "Vanderpump Rules'" Tom & Ariana Surprised By Jax Taylor Leaving

Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure.

Last week, the couple, who are expecting their first child, announced they are not returning for season nine of the Bravo reality show. A source told E! News on Tuesday that Taylor and Cartwright "are very excited for their son and they have some projects they are working on that allow them to share their own lives without Bravo's limitations."

E! News has now learned more about one of these aforementioned endeavors.

"Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents," a source said on Thursday, Dec. 10. "They have started to film ideas and are pitching it right now. We will definitely be seeing them return. Many people are interested in this new journey and they are very excited to share."

Taylor and Cartwright have not commented. Last week, a fan suggested to him on Instagram that they "start a new show with all the pregnant couples!" He replied, "Stay tuned!!!" and added a winking emoji. He responded the same way to similar comments. Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and current cast members Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are also pregnant.

photos
Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: Romance Rewind

The source also told E! News that the Vanderpump Rules cast won't be filming in the near future because the restaurants that serve as the show's settings aren't fully functioning and many of them aren't open.

Instagram / Brittany Cartwright

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Jennifer Lopez Honors Alex Rodriguez & Their ''Four Beautiful'' Kids

3

Look Back at Newlyweds Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

Restaurants in Southern California and other parts of the state were forced to shut down for all but takeout and delivery earlier this week after stricter anti-coronavirus restrictions were imposed. The number of confirmed cases have surged this month.

Instagram / Jax Taylor

Another source told E! News on Tuesday, "Due to L.A.'s COVID restrictions, it's hard to say when the show will come back but production is very much figuring out a direction for the show that would work in this new time."

 (E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2

Jennette McCurdy Posts About New Project After iCarly Absence

3

Hayden Panettiere Wishes Happy 6th Birthday to "Amazing" Daughter Kaya

4

Kim K. Details ''Hardest Call'' With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

5

Look Back at Newlyweds Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

Latest News

George Clooney Was Hospitalized After Midnight Sky Weight Loss

Watch Trailers for Loki and Falcon and Winter Soldier

Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel

Brie & Nikki Bella Celebrate Joint Baby Shower on Total Bellas

See Beyoncé & More Stars at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Exclusive

Inside Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright's Show Plans After VPR

Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in Origin Film Lightyear