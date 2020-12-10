The Kardashians Are Headed to Hulu With Multi-Year Deal in 2021

Watch : Kim Kardashian at the "KUWTK" Series Premiere: E! News Rewind

The Kardashians are moving to Hulu.

Following the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its 20th and final season on E! in 2021, Hulu announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that the family will create exclusive content for the streaming service after the hit E! series' ending next year.

The multi-year deal was announced during Disney's Investor's Day today

"Announced today at Disney's Investor Day, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," the company shared. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris Jenner tweeted about the news while Kourtney Kardashian added, "#HULU2021."

Back in September, E! and the Kardashian-Jenner family announced KUWTK would end after it's 20th season in 2021.